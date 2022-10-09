SafeMoon Inu Price Tops $0.0000 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One SafeMoon Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $10,254.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. SafeMoon Inu’s official message board is safemoon-inu.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon Inu is https://reddit.com/r/safemooninu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeMoon Inu is www.safemooninu.com. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @smiplay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeMoon Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu (SMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SafeMoon Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of SafeMoon Inu is 0.00000153 USD and is up 19.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,824.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.safemooninu.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.