Samusky Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SAMU)

Samusky (SAMU) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Samusky has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Samusky token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Samusky has a market capitalization of $120,666.33 and approximately $331.00 worth of Samusky was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Samusky’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. Samusky’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,842,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Samusky is https://reddit.com/r/samuskyio. Samusky’s official Twitter account is @samuskyio. The official website for Samusky is samusky.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Samusky (SAMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Samusky has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 547,842,420 in circulation. The last known price of Samusky is 0.00027586 USD and is up 64.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,582.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://samusky.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Samusky directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Samusky should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Samusky using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

