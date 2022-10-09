Samusky (SAMU) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Samusky (SAMU) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Samusky token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Samusky has a total market cap of $120,666.33 and $331.00 worth of Samusky was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Samusky has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Samusky Profile

Samusky’s genesis date was November 10th, 2021. Samusky’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,842,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Samusky is https://reddit.com/r/samuskyio. Samusky’s official Twitter account is @samuskyio. The official website for Samusky is samusky.io.

Buying and Selling Samusky

According to CryptoCompare, “Samusky (SAMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Samusky has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 547,842,420 in circulation. The last known price of Samusky is 0.00027586 USD and is up 64.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,582.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://samusky.io.”

