Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $772.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

