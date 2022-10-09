Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,199 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
SCHR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $48.84. 855,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $56.63.
