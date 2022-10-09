Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Cut by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.14. 4,421,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,359. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10.
