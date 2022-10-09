Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 463,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,993. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

