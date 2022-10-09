Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $42.69. 2,069,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,526. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

