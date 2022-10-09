Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 184.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 126,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

