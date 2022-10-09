Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

