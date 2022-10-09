Scotiabank Raises mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$3.50

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MDF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.25.

Shares of mdf commerce stock opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44. The company has a market cap of C$124.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$6.72.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

