Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

