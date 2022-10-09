Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) Trading 26.1% Lower This Week

Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Shaman King Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shaman King Inu has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Shaman King Inu has a market cap of $621,147.40 and $11,136.00 worth of Shaman King Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shaman King Inu Token Profile

Shaman King Inu launched on November 10th, 2021. Shaman King Inu’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,162,656,668,950,600 tokens. Shaman King Inu’s official Twitter account is @shamanethtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shaman King Inu’s official website is www.shamantokenofficial.io. The Reddit community for Shaman King Inu is https://reddit.com/r/ShamanKingInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shaman King Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shaman King Inu has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shaman King Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,642.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shamantokenofficial.io/.”

