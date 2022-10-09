Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 79.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. 6,177,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,445. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.