Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. 4,453,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

