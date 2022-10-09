Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.17. The company had a trading volume of 653,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,096. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

