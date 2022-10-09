Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 17,742 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,742 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 133,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. 1,621,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,933. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

