Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 340 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $197.21. 3,467,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

