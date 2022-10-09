Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 7,053 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.61. 26,536,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,124,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average is $184.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

