Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,360 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,082,000 after buying an additional 936,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 343,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 223,829 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,225,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,571,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 183,058 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

