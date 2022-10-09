Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,320. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

