ShinobiVerse Trading Down 27.8% This Week (SHINO)

ShinobiVerse (SHINO) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One ShinobiVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShinobiVerse has a total market cap of $237,447.95 and approximately $70,920.00 worth of ShinobiVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShinobiVerse has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShinobiVerse Profile

ShinobiVerse launched on May 25th, 2022. ShinobiVerse’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,590,000,000 tokens. ShinobiVerse’s official Twitter account is @shinobiverse_io. The Reddit community for ShinobiVerse is https://reddit.com/r/shinobiversegame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ShinobiVerse is shinobiverse.io.

ShinobiVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShinobiVerse (SHINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ShinobiVerse has a current supply of 45,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShinobiVerse is 0.00001793 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,365.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinobiverse.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShinobiVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShinobiVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShinobiVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

