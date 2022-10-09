Shkreli Inu Trading Down 40.3% Over Last Week (SHKI)

Shkreli Inu (SHKI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Shkreli Inu has a market cap of $721,805.58 and $10,425.00 worth of Shkreli Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shkreli Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shkreli Inu has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shkreli Inu

Shkreli Inu’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Shkreli Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shkreli Inu is www.shkreliinuofficial.com. Shkreli Inu’s official Twitter account is @shkreli_inu.

Buying and Selling Shkreli Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shkreli Inu (SHKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shkreli Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shkreli Inu is 0 USD and is up 15.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,447.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shkreliinuofficial.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shkreli Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shkreli Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shkreli Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

