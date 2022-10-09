Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 992.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 2.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.99% of Shopify worth $390,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,055.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 876.9% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after buying an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,719.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,359,000 after buying an additional 1,069,636 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.