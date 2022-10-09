Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LondonMetric Property to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 172.70 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.41.
LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at LondonMetric Property
In other LondonMetric Property news, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93). In other news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31).
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
