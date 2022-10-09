Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LondonMetric Property to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 172.70 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93). In other news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

