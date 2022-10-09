Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:VAST opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. Vast Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

