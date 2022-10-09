Signata (SATA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,476.00

Signata (SATA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Signata has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $2,476.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Signata token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Signata

Signata’s launch date was March 30th, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 tokens. Signata’s official Twitter account is @signataofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signata is signata.net. The official message board for Signata is blog.congruentlabs.co.

Signata Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signata (SATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Signata has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 71,260,434.61082019 in circulation. The last known price of Signata is 0.03799285 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,938.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://signata.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.