Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.96.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.