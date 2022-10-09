Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 82.20%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,753 shares of company stock worth $5,229,964. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

