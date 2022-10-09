SingMon Token Trading Down 47.2% Over Last 7 Days (SM)

SingMon Token (SM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, SingMon Token has traded down 47.2% against the dollar. One SingMon Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingMon Token has a market cap of $1,234.35 and approximately $29,437.00 worth of SingMon Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingMon Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SingMon Token Token Profile

SingMon Token was first traded on June 22nd, 2022. SingMon Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,493,977 tokens. The Reddit community for SingMon Token is https://reddit.com/r/singmonapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingMon Token is singmon.io. SingMon Token’s official Twitter account is @singmonapp.

Buying and Selling SingMon Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SingMon Token (SM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SingMon Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingMon Token is 0.00016471 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singmon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingMon Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingMon Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingMon Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingMon Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingMon Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.