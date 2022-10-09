Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Hovde Group

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Hovde Group to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.9 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. FMR LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,418,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

