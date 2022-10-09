SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Reduced by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in SLM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 665,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,809,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 238,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SLM by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 99,112 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in SLM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 24,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,698. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.