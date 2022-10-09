SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

SGH stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $709.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

