Smartchem Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,300.00 (SMAC)

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Smartchem has a total market capitalization of $299,233.55 and approximately $16,300.00 worth of Smartchem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartchem has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Smartchem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00195371 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartchem Profile

SMAC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 30th, 2021. Smartchem’s official Twitter account is @scmsmartchem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartchem is smartchem.io.

Smartchem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartchem (SMAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smartchem has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Smartchem is 0.00199489 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smartchem.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartchem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartchem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartchem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

