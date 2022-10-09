SmartNFT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,995.00 (SMARTNFT)

SmartNFT (SMARTNFT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, SmartNFT has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartNFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SmartNFT has a total market cap of $106,995.00 and $27,995.00 worth of SmartNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SmartNFT Profile

SmartNFT launched on August 24th, 2021. SmartNFT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SmartNFT’s official Twitter account is @loxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartNFT is loxcoin.io. The Reddit community for SmartNFT is https://reddit.com/r/LoxNetworkReddit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartNFT is loxnetwork.medium.com.

SmartNFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartNFT (SMARTNFT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. SmartNFT has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SmartNFT is 0.00010973 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,256.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loxcoin.io.”

