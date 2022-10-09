Snook (SNK) Price Reaches $0.0417 on Top Exchanges

Snook (SNK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Snook has a market cap of $705,580.02 and $77,933.00 worth of Snook was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snook token can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snook has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Snook Profile

Snook (CRYPTO:SNK) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2021. Snook’s total supply is 39,999,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,930,788 tokens. Snook’s official Twitter account is @snook_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Snook is https://reddit.com/r/PlaySnook and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Snook’s official message board is snookgg.medium.com. The official website for Snook is www.snook.gg.

Snook Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Snook (SNK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Snook has a current supply of 39,999,374.807732 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Snook is 0.04170673 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $174,311.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.snook.gg/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snook directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snook should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snook using one of the exchanges listed above.

