SoulSwap Finance (SOUL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $245,831.06

SoulSwap Finance (SOUL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, SoulSwap Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. SoulSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $245,831.06 and approximately $16,751.00 worth of SoulSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoulSwap Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00067691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007922 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SoulSwap Finance Profile

SoulSwap Finance (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2021. The official message board for SoulSwap Finance is soulswapfinance.medium.com. SoulSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @soulswapfinance. The Reddit community for SoulSwap Finance is https://reddit.com/r/soulswapdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoulSwap Finance’s official website is soulswap.finance.

SoulSwap Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SoulSwap Finance (SOUL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. SoulSwap Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SoulSwap Finance is 0.00440006 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $9,472.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://SoulSwap.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoulSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoulSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoulSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

