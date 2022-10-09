S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $386.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer to $386.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $304.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $302.61 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.23.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

