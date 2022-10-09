SpaceDawgs Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $497,890.53 (DAWGS)

SpaceDawgs (DAWGS) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. SpaceDawgs has a total market cap of $497,890.53 and approximately $11,105.00 worth of SpaceDawgs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceDawgs token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SpaceDawgs has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SpaceDawgs

SpaceDawgs was first traded on July 7th, 2021. SpaceDawgs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. SpaceDawgs’ official message board is medium.com/@spacedawgs. SpaceDawgs’ official Twitter account is @spacedawgstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpaceDawgs’ official website is www.spacedawgs.io. The Reddit community for SpaceDawgs is https://reddit.com/r/DAWGPositivity.

Buying and Selling SpaceDawgs

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceDawgs (DAWGS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpaceDawgs has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceDawgs is 0.0000005 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacedawgs.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceDawgs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceDawgs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceDawgs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

