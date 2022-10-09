SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,349 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

