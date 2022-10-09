SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 1.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 556,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 502,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 57,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 99,321 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 404,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 149,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after buying an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

