SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,548,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance
EWX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 85,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,664. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.
