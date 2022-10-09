Sportsverse (SV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40,499.23

Sportsverse (SV) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Sportsverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sportsverse has traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sportsverse has a total market capitalization of $40,499.23 and approximately $13,349.00 worth of Sportsverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sportsverse Token Profile

Sportsverse was first traded on July 30th, 2022. Sportsverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sportsverse is sportsverse.me. Sportsverse’s official Twitter account is @sportsverseme.

Sportsverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sportsverse (SV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sportsverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sportsverse is 0.00026533 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $58.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sportsverse.me/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportsverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportsverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportsverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

