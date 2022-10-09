Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMP opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.44. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,145,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $111,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 668,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,482 shares of company stock worth $1,020,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 487,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 465,583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 148,075 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Articles

