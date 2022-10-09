Star Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,984.00 (STAR1)

Star Chain (STAR1) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Star Chain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Star Chain has a market capitalization of $22,253.04 and approximately $21,984.00 worth of Star Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Star Chain token can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Star Chain Profile

Star Chain launched on March 20th, 2022. Star Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000 tokens. The official message board for Star Chain is t.me/starchain_global. The official website for Star Chain is star-chain.io. Star Chain’s official Twitter account is @starchain20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Star Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Chain (STAR1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Star Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Star Chain is 0.0451043 USD and is down -59.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $301,018.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://star-chain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Star Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Star Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Star Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

