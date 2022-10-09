Stifel Nicolaus Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $150.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.83.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.