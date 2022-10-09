StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

