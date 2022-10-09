StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USA Truck Price Performance
NASDAQ USAK opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of USA Truck
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Truck (USAK)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.