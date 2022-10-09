StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 67,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in USA Truck by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

