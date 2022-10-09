StockNews.com Downgrades Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Blackstone Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.07. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

