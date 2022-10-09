StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.